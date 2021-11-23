Shelter Pets: Lab mix looking for a home Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Festus Contributed Rocky Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg Animal Shelter is looking for a forever home for Rocky.Rocky is a 1-year-old neutered Labrador/husky mix who has a lot of energy and needs a home with someone who is willing to make sure he gets enough supervised exercise and attention. An ideal home would have very active adults who enjoy outdoor pursuits and who are willing to take the time to give him the structure he needs. He loves long walks, going for runs and playing in water.Rocky is very playful, easy going and loving. He is good with other dogs, men, women and children who are 4-years-old and up. He has had some informal training and is used to a kennel. He knows how to sit, lay, stay and shake. He can be a little hyper and noisy and cannot be around cats or other small animals. Rocky needs a fully fenced yard. If not supervised he will dump the trash, bark and howl and roam.If you have the time to invest, Rocky will make an excellent companion and family pet. Also available this week is Festus.Festus is a neutered male cat with some vision issues so he is looking for a quiet home with adults who are there to be his human cushion. Since his eyesight isn’t the best he isn’t very active but he is the perfect companion for an older household.For more information on these pets please call the shelter at (509) 962-7246. Shelter hours are Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 1007 Industrial Way in Ellensburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead in Easton identifiedCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carSpokane Valley woman missing after leaving EllensburgLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on road Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter