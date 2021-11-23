Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Animal Shelter is looking for a forever home for Rocky.

Rocky is a 1-year-old neutered Labrador/husky mix who has a lot of energy and needs a home with someone who is willing to make sure he gets enough supervised exercise and attention. An ideal home would have very active adults who enjoy outdoor pursuits and who are willing to take the time to give him the structure he needs. He loves long walks, going for runs and playing in water.

Rocky is very playful, easy going and loving. He is good with other dogs, men, women and children who are 4-years-old and up. He has had some informal training and is used to a kennel. He knows how to sit, lay, stay and shake. He can be a little hyper and noisy and cannot be around cats or other small animals. Rocky needs a fully fenced yard. If not supervised he will dump the trash, bark and howl and roam.

If you have the time to invest, Rocky will make an excellent companion and family pet.

Also available this week is Festus.

Festus is a neutered male cat with some vision issues so he is looking for a quiet home with adults who are there to be his human cushion. Since his eyesight isn’t the best he isn’t very active but he is the perfect companion for an older household.

For more information on these pets please call the shelter at (509) 962-7246. Shelter hours are Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 1007 Industrial Way in Ellensburg.

