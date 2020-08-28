Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Vraves and Kittitas Police Officer Aaron Nelson were instrumental in saving the life of a 63-year-old Kittitas woman, believed to have overdosed on pain medications, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
About 6 p.m. Thursday, Officer Nelson and Deputy Vraves responded to 640 N. Pierce St. in Kittitas. Upon arrival, they were told the the victim had overdosed on pain medications and was not breathing. The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on a makeshift bed. The officers began CPR and administered one dose of NARCAN.
After a few moments she began responding to the treatment, breathing on her own and moving. The officers moved her into a recovery position until the responding medics arrived and took over care. She was said to be conscious and talking with medics while being transported to the hospital.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers commended the officer's for saving this woman's life.
"These officers' immediate response and proper use of their training and equipment prevented another drug-related tragedy. Initially a skeptic of law enforcement carrying NARCAN, I have quickly become one its proponents,” Myers said. “This is the second time one of our deputies has used it to save a life this year. This also illustrates the need to increase our efforts in addressing the misuse of opioids."