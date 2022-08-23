Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A summer heat lingers, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue caution people to take precautions with recreating in the back county.

The Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue have responded to three medical emergencies from back-country hikers in the last two days, all related to heat exhaustion and dehydration, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended for you