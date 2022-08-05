Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With a shift in the wind, the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg has changed direction. The fire started at the Wenas BBQ Flats Campground in Yakima County and was moving east into Kittitas County until the winds changed Friday around 10 a.m.

“Some of those lines on the west and south may be challenged today,” said Heather Appelhof, Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 12. “Firefighters will be trying to get fire lines established on the west and south sides and securing that and reinforcing the fire lines, as well as monitoring for any spot fires that may materialize, and getting on them quickly.”

Tags

Recommended for you