With a shift in the wind, the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg has changed direction. The fire started at the Wenas BBQ Flats Campground in Yakima County and was moving east into Kittitas County until the winds changed Friday around 10 a.m.
“Some of those lines on the west and south may be challenged today,” said Heather Appelhof, Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 12. “Firefighters will be trying to get fire lines established on the west and south sides and securing that and reinforcing the fire lines, as well as monitoring for any spot fires that may materialize, and getting on them quickly.”
Spot fires are when the fire shoots out embers ahead of itself. Embers can create problems if firefighters do not catch them soon enough.
Fire crews have confirmed the fire destroyed some structures Wednesday, two permanent residences, one cabin and 11 outbuildings (such as sheds). This report was not released until Friday because crews could not reach the buildings to confirm their status.
The Northwest Incident Management Team 12 (IMT 12) took command of the Cow Canyon Fire and the Vantage Highway Fire at 6 a.m. Friday. This is a type two response team, replacing the type three team that had managed the fire. Appelhof said the new team specializes in combating more complex fires and has teams of people, with each person focused on an aspect of the fire.
While both the Vantage Highway Fire and the Cow Canyon Fire are type three fires, the type two Northwest Incident Management Team 12 can manage both at the same time. Appelhof said that while a type three team might have one person working on things like weather, mapping and resource management, a type two team such as IMT 12.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, approximately 300 personnel were combating the Cow Canyon fire, consisting of six hand crews, six engines, five dozers, six water tenders and one helicopter. There is also a variety of additional aircraft helping all fires in the region, including the Vantage Fire.
The Cow Canyon fire is 5,600 acres, which hasn’t changed since 10 a.m. Thursday, however, the size is likely inaccurate as it hasn’t been updated by air support. Appelhof said they expect air support to update the size by Friday afternoon.