Those participating in Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg are: Front row (left to right): Elin Callendar-Bohman, Chloe Clyburn, Ila Child. Back row (left to right): Carol Ritzenthaler, Alexandra Gamache and Sailor Walker.
Six local high school juniors will be on stage in the Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg scholarship program at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23. The program will be held at the Morgan Performing Arts Center and is the local branch of the non-profit Distinguished Young Women, the oldest scholarship program in the country for high school girls.
The participants this year are all from Ellensburg High School and are Elin Callender-Bohman, Ila Child, Chloe Clyburn, Alexandra Gamache, Carol Ritzenthaler, and Sailor Walker.
The theme this year is “Boogie Down Through the ‘70s” and features lots of fun music from that era.
The participants are judged on academic achievement, fitness, self-expression, interview skills, and talent. Performances in fitness, talent and self-expression categories are showcased in the April 23 event; academic achievement and interview skills are judged prior to this. Over $3,500 will be awarded that evening in scholarships.
The event is open to the public and is a family-friendly evening that celebrates these six outstanding young women. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and are sold at the door or from a participant. For more information see the Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg Facebook page.