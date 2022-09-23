Beginning next week, the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery at CWU will host “Tangents … i was thinking about the stars,” a group exhibition by 22 members of the SOIL artist collective, according to a news release from CWU.
The opening events will take place Sept. 29, when SOIL artists Erin Elyse Burns, Jia Jia, Philippe Hyojung Kim, Margie Livingston, and Tyna Ontko will give a panel presentation from 4-5 p.m. in Randall Hall, Room 117. The talk will be followed by a reception in the gallery from 5-7 p.m.
SOIL is a not-for-profit cooperative art space established, supported, and operated on a volunteer basis by Seattle artists. Since 1995, SOIL has provided opportunities for nearly 200 past and present members to imagine, to make, and to come together. At its core, SOIL exists as a space in Pioneer Square for artists to experiment, play, and exhibit their work alongside their peers, forming connections that have been described as spontaneous, ephemeral, and tangential—“a matrix of relationships among stars.”
The complete list of SOIL artists exhibiting their work in the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery includes: Iole Alessandrini, Sophia Anderson, Nola Avienne, Colleen RJC Bratton, Chris Buening, Erin Elyse Burns, Jasmine Fetterman, Bradly Gunn, Ben Hirschkoff, Jia Jia, Claire Johnson, Philippe Hyojung Kim, Chloe King, May Kytonen, Margie Livingston, Kiki MacInnis, Quinn McNichol, Tyna Ontko, Forrest Perrine, Claire Scherzinger, Genevieve Tremblay, and Ellen Ziegler.
“Tangents . . . i was thinking about the stars.” will remain on display through Oct. 22. Sarah Spurgeon Gallery is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.