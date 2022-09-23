Tangents CWU gallery

The “Tangents … i was thinking about the stars,” exhibit opens at Central Washington University’s Sarah Spurgeon Gallery on Thursday.

 Courtesy Central Washington University

Beginning next week, the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery at CWU will host “Tangents … i was thinking about the stars,” a group exhibition by 22 members of the SOIL artist collective, according to a news release from CWU.

The opening events will take place Sept. 29, when SOIL artists Erin Elyse Burns, Jia Jia, Philippe Hyojung Kim, Margie Livingston, and Tyna Ontko will give a panel presentation from 4-5 p.m. in Randall Hall, Room 117. The talk will be followed by a reception in the gallery from 5-7 p.m.

