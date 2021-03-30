In the early ‘70s car manufacturers started using alarms to encourage people to fasten their seatbelts. Unlike the brief chime used in cars today, these buzzers were annoying and continued for what seemed like an eternity until you fastened the belt. If you buckled up before turning on the car, you could avoid that obnoxious buzzer. This is an example of negative reinforcement.
Reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior repeating. Negative reinforcement strengthens a behavior through the removal (or avoidance) of something unpleasant. In this case, people would buckle up (the behavior being reinforced) to avoid the obnoxious noise. (Actually, many people found the alarms so aversive, they disabled them altogether, which ultimately resulted in the brief and less annoying alarm we have today.)
The classic example of negative reinforcement in dog training, is the “forced retrieve” used in the hunting dog world. The handler tells the dog to “fetch”, then pinches the dog’s ear against the collar buckle hard enough to make the dog yelp. When the dog opens his mouth, the handler shoves the dumbbell in and stops pinching the ear. The removal of the painful ear pinch increases the likelihood of the dog grabbing the dumbbell when the handler says “fetch”. (Note, I’m not endorsing this type of training.)
Some people confuse negative reinforcement as the opposite of positive reinforcement. It’s not. Both serve to strengthen a desired behavior. But negative reinforcement includes the removal of an aversive. Positive reinforcement doesn’t use an aversive.
The use of aversives in training has a risk of unwanted side effects, including increased stress, avoidance, fear and aggression. A study comparing negative reinforcement to positive reinforcement (Deldale and Gaunet, 2014) illustrates this.
Two groups of dogs were taught to sit, and walk nicely on a leash. The negative reinforcement group used tugging on the leash when the dog pulled and stopping tugging when the dog walked close to the handler. Sit was taught by pulling up on the collar and pushing the hindquarters down, releasing the pressure when the dog sat. The positive reinforcement group used rewards for the right behavior.
Dogs in the negative reinforcement group displayed more signs of stress, including mouth licking, yawing, low body posture and avoiding looking at the handler. While the use of aversives in this study were fairly benign, they still had a negative emotional effect on the dog.
Positive reinforcement is an effective alternative to negative reinforcement for teaching good manners. Avoiding the use of aversives in training reduces the negative impact on your dog’s welfare.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin’ Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.