Re and Larry Hart have always had a way of making their live music with the Spiced Rye Band intimate and special, but their show on April 25 at The Mule is personal.
Re’s sister Brenda McPherson was seriously injured in an accident and she and Larry are hoping the power of music, friends and family can lift her spirits. McPherson sustained serious injuries that has left her with facial paralysis and major damage to her vision. All proceeds from the event will go to help defer ongoing medical expenses and therapy related to her care and recovery.
There will be a limited capacity and safety protocols will be in place, but all involved are thinking that music will raise the mortal soul and a little money to help with Brenda’s recovery.
“We had a new release come out called “Underneath the Tamaracks,” but the pandemic closed everything down before we could get out and support it,” said Re, who is the song writer. “People are dying for music. This gives us a chance to play our new songs and raise money for Brenda and Ty for their medical expenses.
“She’s coming along, but it’s going to take a long, long time. We’re hoping she will be able to come and listen for a little while anyway.”
The Mule is located in the historic downtown district in the Elmira Building on the north side of Fourth Avenue between Pearl and Pine Streets. There will be reserved seating inside co-owner Sarah Beauchamp said, along with patio seating and public seating on the benches up and down Fourth Avenue.
“We are going to have the band out on the front porch,” Beauchamp said. “We’ll have a speaker for the people inside and we’ll also be seating in our street patio.
“I only have room for 16 on the patio, so we’ll do those by reservation. We’re thinking 20-25 people inside. People will need to make their reservations ahead of time.”
The afternoon will also include a raffle for a variety of items, including some of Brenda McPherson’s original work. People can come during the week to purchase raffle tickets, there will also be collection boxes around the bar for donations anytime.
“Larry and Re have always been so supportive of us, we wanted to do something for their family during this time of need,” Beauchamp said.
Spiced Rye is two acoustic guitars and unique vocals, playing originals and a vast array of covers, spun in singer/songwriter style. All the songs on “Underneath the Tamaracks” are original, and written by Re. Songs like “Warm Whiskey” and “Closure,” bring out the subtleties of the husband-wife team and their blend of music together.
“We haven’t played at all during the pandemic, so this will be a chance to get out and play our new material,” Re said. “We have some winery dates lined up in the summer. We tried some live streaming, but eventually gave it up because it wasn’t that fun without the audience energy.
“There was a time for about six months where I didn’t play at all. So, we’re hoping this will give people some live music. Just to have live music is good, even if it’s people walking down the street that can hear ya.”
They will stay with the safety protocols that are becoming the new normal, but it is a chance to hear live music for a good cause. Every little bit helps.