Spokane Valley woman missing after leaving Ellensburg For the DAILY RECORD Nov 22, 2021 Lynelle McFarland The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is asking assistance from the public locating 68-year old Lynelle McFarland of Spokane Valley, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.McFarland left the Ellensburg area in her black 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 18. She told her daughter she'd be home in Spokane Valley that day, but she didn't arrive and is not answering her phone. Phone location records obtained by the Sheriff's Office show that she was in the area of Blewett Pass near Highway 97 north of Ellensburg on Friday morning, Nov. 19. Deputies are continuing to search roads in that area.McFarland's family reports that she has a history of mental illness or episodes of crisis involving confusion and paranoia. They are also concerned about her driving ability and the reliability of her car. McFarland is listed as a missing person and is the subject of a Silver Alert for vulnerable and endangered adults. McFarland is 5' 3" tall and around 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black fleece jacket and blue jeans. She has short cropped grey hair and walks with a limp. The license of her Mitsubishi Eclipse is AQE5525, and it has numerous dents and scratches on the body.Anyone who believes they have information about her where she is or who has seen her recently is asked to call the Kittitas County dispatchers at Kittcom, 509-925-8534.