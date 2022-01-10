Support Local Journalism


The state Department of Ecology has imposed a Stage 1 burn ban for Ellensburg.

According to a news release from the DOE, the ban will be in effect until further notice but will be reassessed at noon, Wednesday.

Under a Stage 1 ban, there is no outdoor burning, agricultural burning, or uncertified wood stove use, except where stove is the only source of heat.

The ban is is place due to stagnant air over Central Washington producing high levels of particulate pollution in the Ellensburg area. 

For more information on Ecology burn bans: www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans

