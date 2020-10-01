The schedule for the start of in-classroom instruction in the Ellensburg School District has been modified again as the Ellensburg School Board grapples with how to respond to an increased rate of COVID-19 cases in Kittitas County.
On Wednesday night, the Ellensburg School Board approved a staggered start with different dates for elementary school, middle school and high school.
For all elementary schools, in-person education will begin Oct. 5. This was the original date for all schools in the district, which was changed during the ESD Special Board Meeting Wednesday. Morgan Middle School will start in-person education one week later, Oct 12. Ellensburg High School will start a week after that, on Oct. 19. All schools will be using the hybrid model.
This decision comes after the county coronavirus two-week infection rates went from 66 cases per 100,000 to 113 per 100,000 in under a week. The county has recommended that in-person learning only proceed in a hybrid model when the infection rates are below 75 per 100,000. The ESD Board of Directors also voted to add an amendment to the district reopening plan.
The original vote during the meeting set the in-person education start dates for MMS and EHS as Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 respectively. The dates were amended in a second vote two minutes later. While the first vote was 4-1 in favor, the second was unanimous.
This vote amends the board’s Sept. 23 decision, which was to bring all students back in the hybrid model for in-person education on the same date, Oct. 5.
Board Member Meg Ludlum brought up an amendment to change the dates, and said it was in response to the suggestions made by the community during public comment.
“I think it’s better to move them (dates),” board member Dan Shissler said. “I agree with the staggered start for a number of reasons… but I agree also that we need to get the kids into school.”
DIFFICULT DECISION
Board President Tosha Woods said this is a difficult decision for the board, and it was likely not everybody in the community would be happy with the decision.
“There is not an easy answer or an easy vote here. Lots of people have reached out to us through email, social media posts, we’ve seen them all,” Woods said. “Forty percent of you will view our decision as a disappointment, and 40 percent of you will be happy and 20 percent of you are undecided and are willing to work with whatever the system is.”
ESD is starting in-person education with the younger grades first because they are the ones who need to in-person contact the most, and according to Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, recent studies show they are less likely to spread the virus.
Dr. Larson spoke with the board before the meeting and was in attendance for the start of it. He said the reason the county has seen an increase of infection rates is because of Central Washington University students.
He said 38% of cases in September were related to CWU students ages 18-22. This is significantly more than the previous 8% statistic in the spring.
According to Dr. Larson, a majority of these cases are through small numbers of students, usually while they are hanging out or at small party.
“Some of the first-year college students certainly could be interacting with our 17 and 18 juniors and seniors that where their friends at Ellensburg High School,” Dr. Larson said. “They’re still a part of our community, it still needs to be a decision to proceed cautiously.”
This is not to say CWU has not been treating the virus seriously, Dr. Larson said, saying they have been doing a good job. They have been educating their students on the virus and were able to respond to cases in the athletic department quickly.
However, Dr. Larson said he does not expect the rates to dip down to 75 per 100,000 until students leave Ellensburg for Thanksgiving. He expects the rates will go up again when students return in January.
“We are standing in a situation where things are pretty stable, that caution would be appropriate in regard to, we still have high numbers, but those numbers are probably going to remain stable over 100 for a while,” Larson said. “We had a couple of cases today, both young college students. We had eight new college students yesterday, I would expect those numbers to continue, but we haven’t had 20 college students or 40 college students in a day.”