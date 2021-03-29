Starting this week (March 31) an individual receiving vaccine will no longer need Phase Finder to show eligibility at the COVID-19 vaccine clinics, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Individuals will be expected to self-attest eligibility. If you are eligible in the newly released guidelines (Phase 1B, Tiers 3 & 4) make an appointment now at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/. Or, if appointments are not currently available, please sign up for the wait list.
If you are in Phase 1A, or 1B tiers 1 and 2, or in the newly released guidelines of Phase 1B, Tiers 3 & 4, you can access vaccine appointments now. Phase 1B, Tiers 3 & 4 includes the following:
• People 16 years or older with 2 or more comorbidities or underlying conditions
• People 60 years and older
• People, staff, and volunteers in certain congregate living settings — specifically, correctional facilities, congregate settings where people experiencing homelessness live or access services, and group homes for people with disabilities
• Other at-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings — specifically, restaurants/food services, manufacturing, and construction
According to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, “As of May 1, 2021, all COVID-19 vaccination providers are directed and required to make available and administer COVID-19 vaccine to all persons eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine consistent with the applicable Emergency Use Authorizations for such products.”
Help is available to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to request accommodations. Reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583. If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.
The KVH COVID-19 Testing Clinic will be closed on Sunday, April 4 (Easter Sunday). The testing clinics will re-open on Monday, April 5. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.