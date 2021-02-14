After a data reporting error marred the path forward for Kittitas County in the state’s phased reopening plan, the mistake has been recognized and the region which the county sits in is now in Phase II.
The Washington State Department of Health announced in a press release that a hospital in the South Central region of the Healthy Washington Plan misreported data which led to a determination that the region remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan.
“When the region did not move to Phase II, it was brought to the attention of DOH that a hospital in the region appeared to be incorrectly reporting its hospital admission data,” the release stated. “After learning that the hospital, Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was reporting COVID hospital admission data incorrectly, the Department of Health began working with the facility to correct the reporting mistake by the hospital.”
Utilizing the facility’s updated information, the release said the hospital admission metric for the South Central region was re-calculated and DOH concluded the region did meet the required metric criteria and will now advance to Phase II effective immediately. The Roadmap to Recovery dashboard will be updated with this information on Tuesday.
“On Friday, Feb. 12, Providence St. Mary Medical Center discovered an error in its reporting of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital, and immediately provided corrected data to the Washington Department of Health,” Susan Blackburn, Chief Executive at Providence St. Mary Medical Center said in the release. “The error was unintentional, and we acted as quickly as possible to provide corrected data to the state. We hope this corrected information will be helpful in assessing whether our communities are ready to move to Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan, and we appreciate our partnership with the state that has allowed us to correct this error.”
Earlier in the week, the release said DOH determined that five regions could move to Phase II. Two regions had already advanced to Phase II, bringing the total regions in Phase II to seven. At that time, the South Central region remained in Phase I.
“When errors like this happen, our DOH team is committed to getting things corrected as quickly as possible,” Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in the release. “We are pleased that partners in the South Central region brought this issue to our attention and we were able to resolve the matter quickly.”
According to the release, regions are required to meet criteria for three of the four metrics outlined in the Roadmap to Recovery plan in order to move into or remain in Phase II. The four metrics include a trend in their 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, a trend in their 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, an average seven-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds, and a seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests.
“DOH reassesses the metrics for all eight regions every two weeks and announces any phase adjustments on Thursdays,” the release said. “The next announcement will be Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, for implementation and possible phase movement on March 1, 2021.”
LOCAL RESPONSE
Kittitas County officials breathed a sigh of relief Sunday as the news was received.
“I would like to thank everyone in Kittitas County, our partners in the South-Central Region, and other agencies and personnel who worked to advocate for our county,” Kittitas County Public Health Department Director Tristen Lamb said in a news release. “I believe everyone in our county continues to work at the highest level for our residents and it shows.”
In comments given to the Daily Record, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said the decision will clearly be beneficial for the county in its path moving forward.
“It’s going to take some of the stress off,” he said. “Folks have burdened for quite some time, so I’m optimistic that this is the right decision. It’s unfortunate it took so long, but I’m glad it’s done now so that we can move forward.”
The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners shared its optimism about the decision in conversations with the Daily Record. Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said she is appreciative of the hard work done by citizens throughout the battle against the spread of the disease within the county.
“I am very happy for our community that we are being provided the opportunity to move into Phase II,” she said. “I do still anticipate having conversations to move us outside the South Central region so we are in an area we align more with.”
Commissioner Cory Wright said the board is interested in exploring the options Commissioner Osiadacz spoke of and said the effort to move the region into Phase II was a team effort even before the data reporting error was discovered.
“This was a bipartisan multicounty effort to move the South Central region forward,” he said. “We are very appreciative of Congresswoman Kim Schrier doing her own part to convince the governor this was the right thing to do even before the data came in,” he said. “Our thanks go out to all the county commissioners and health officials, our 13th District legislative representatives, and our lobbyist as well to help us get across the finish line to Phase II.”
Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said he also supports the conversations about potentially moving the county outside its current region, and said he is excited about the potential the move to Phase II has for local businesses, especially restaurants.
“This is giving people hope for the future,” he said.