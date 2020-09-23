The city of Cle Elum’s wastewater treatment plant, operated and maintained by Veolia North America, received the 2019 Outstanding Performance Award by the State of Washington Department of Ecology, according to a news release from the company.
The plant was recognized for its record of 100% compliance with federal environmental requirements under the EPA’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. The Cle Elum plant has achieved this distinction for the past 12 consecutive years, and last year was one of only 125 out of 300 plants in the State of Washington to be fully compliant.
“Thanks so much for your dedication to getting it right, day and night, 24/7/365,” said Melissa Sandvold, Vice President of Operations for the Municipal Water division, adding the staff deserves recognition for their commitment to safety. “Veolia’s commitment to the communities we serve provides cost-effective and efficient services that protect the environment. This recognition shows our continued effort to support that goal.”
Veolia has been operating and maintaining the plant since 2003 on behalf of the city of Cle Elum. The plant serves the 5,200 residents of Cle Elum, South Cle Elum and Roslyn.