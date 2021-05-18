In her senior art exhibition “Prologue”, Central Washington University student Emily Boyd uses cyanotype prints to document her healing process. The prints, ranging from 18” x 24” to 5” x 6”, portray how trauma affects people and how to go about dealing with those emotions in a healthy way.
“Prologue” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Gallery 231 in Randall Hall on the Central Washington University campus from May 24 to the 28, according to a news release from CWU..
“While this work is initially a coping mechanism for my trauma, it’s also meant to inspire hope,” Boyd states, “As a survivor of assault myself, it’s important to remember that you are not defined by what has or will happen to you. What defines you is your response to those situations.”
“The foliage in my images symbolizes the rebirth of my identity. The dark blue hue of the cyanotypes represents my melancholic emotions, but also the sense of peace, like the calm after a storm. Those of you who have experienced any form of trauma, this exhibit is for you. It takes a great deal of courage to face the past, but even more so to share it with others.” -Excerpt from Boyd’s artist statement.
Gallery 231 is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Note that all CWU safety protocols will be in place, including the use of face coverings.