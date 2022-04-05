...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Students honored with Kittitas County Youth Awards
The Kittitas County Youth Awards (KCYA) committee members met recently to choose this year’s winners. The committee struggled to choose just one in each category due to quality of applications received this year! The committee was very impressed with the hard work and resiliency of youth in our community during this very difficult year.
A ceremony was held on Monday, March 28 in the Morgan Performing Arts Center to honor all the nominees and winners of each category. KCYA is pleased to announce the nominees and winners in each category.
*Denotes winner of that category. More than one start denotes a tie in that category.
The Arts
*Chloe Clyburn – Ellensburg High School
Griffin Hinchliff – Kittitas Secondary School
Ryan Lee – Ellensburg High School
Skyler Weidenbach – Morgan Middle School
Business and Enterprise
*Argent Clark – Morgan Middle School
Revel Lange – Homeschool
Civic/Community Service
*Kayser Dempsey – Kittitas Secondary School
*Hadley Hanson – Kittitas Secondary School
*Macaela Osiadacz – Swiftwater Learning Center
Leadership
Lucy Altman Coe – Ellensburg High School
Cecilia Fiske – Morgan Middle School
Patricia Garcia – Kittitas Secondary School
*Dixie Grove – Easton Elementary School
*Jayden Jameson – Swiftwater Learning Center
Kristin Johnson – Kittitas Secondary School
Chesney Pemberton – Kittitas Secondary School
Personal Achievement
Kellen Brune – Easton Elementary School
Adele Caron – Ellensburg High School
*Diego Fabian – Ellensburg High School
Kaya Hundley – Morgan Middle School
Ava Keeling – Ellensburg High School
Lane Kincaid, Jr. - Homeschool
Deliah O’Brien – Ellensburg High School
Carlos Patino – Morgan Middle School
*Hunter Pearson – Swiftwater Learning Center
Bel Montes Salamanca – Ellensburg High School
George Wright – Ellensburg High School
S.T.E.M.
*Beau Breckon – Ellensburg High School
Aiden Schnase – Ellensburg High School
Small Group
Ellensburg High School – Senior FFA Members/Officers
Adele Caron School
Reaghan Naboychik
Cooper Naboychik
Kohl Hanson
*We’re Only Human – Swiftwater Learning Center
Jayden Jameson
Macaela Osiadacz
Jayden Lohnes
Hunter Pearson
Shasta Marion
Sarah Hussles
River Dewey
Cayden Meyers
The Kittitas County Youth Awards are a joint project of the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation, Rodeo City Kiw anis, and the school districts of Kittitas County.