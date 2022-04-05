Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Youth Awards (KCYA) committee members met recently to choose this year’s winners. The committee struggled to choose just one in each category due to quality of applications received this year! The committee was very impressed with the hard work and resiliency of youth in our community during this very difficult year.

A ceremony was held on Monday, March 28 in the Morgan Performing Arts Center to honor all the nominees and winners of each category. KCYA is pleased to announce the nominees and winners in each category.

*Denotes winner of that category. More than one start denotes a tie in that category.

The Arts

*Chloe Clyburn – Ellensburg High School

Griffin Hinchliff – Kittitas Secondary School

Ryan Lee – Ellensburg High School

Skyler Weidenbach – Morgan Middle School

Business and Enterprise

*Argent Clark – Morgan Middle School

Revel Lange – Homeschool

Civic/Community Service

*Kayser Dempsey – Kittitas Secondary School

*Hadley Hanson – Kittitas Secondary School

*Macaela Osiadacz – Swiftwater Learning Center

Leadership

Lucy Altman Coe – Ellensburg High School

Cecilia Fiske – Morgan Middle School

Patricia Garcia – Kittitas Secondary School

*Dixie Grove – Easton Elementary School

*Jayden Jameson – Swiftwater Learning Center

Kristin Johnson – Kittitas Secondary School

Chesney Pemberton – Kittitas Secondary School

Personal Achievement

Kellen Brune – Easton Elementary School

Adele Caron – Ellensburg High School

*Diego Fabian – Ellensburg High School

Kaya Hundley – Morgan Middle School

Ava Keeling – Ellensburg High School

Lane Kincaid, Jr. - Homeschool

Deliah O’Brien – Ellensburg High School

Carlos Patino – Morgan Middle School

*Hunter Pearson – Swiftwater Learning Center

Bel Montes Salamanca – Ellensburg High School

George Wright – Ellensburg High School

S.T.E.M.

*Beau Breckon – Ellensburg High School

Aiden Schnase – Ellensburg High School

Small Group

Ellensburg High School – Senior FFA Members/Officers

Adele Caron School

Reaghan Naboychik

Cooper Naboychik

Kohl Hanson

*We’re Only Human – Swiftwater Learning Center

Jayden Jameson

Macaela Osiadacz

Jayden Lohnes

Hunter Pearson

Shasta Marion

Sarah Hussles

River Dewey

Cayden Meyers

The Kittitas County Youth Awards are a joint project of the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation, Rodeo City Kiw anis, and the school districts of Kittitas County.

