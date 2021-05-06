Ellensburg students will soon be exploring this area’s history through the resources of the Roslyn Cemetery, thanks to a grant announced in April by the Suncadia Fund for Community Enhancement (SFCE), according to a news release from project organizers.
The grant provides funding for research and development of learning units appropriate for students in grades 4 and 7 that align with Washington state history standards. The units are being developed by two University of Washington graduate students.
Roslyn Cemetery Beneficial Association (RCBA) initiated the project. RCBA is a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the city’s historic cemeteries and to promote learning about the region’s unique social, cultural and ethnic diversity preserved there.
“Roslyn’s history in the region as an early melting pot of cultures is reflected in the lives of those buried in its cemeteries This project directs students to explore our history in ways that make it real and relevant to them,” says Lea Beardsley, a RCBA founding board member.
SFCE First Vice-president, Jim Becker said, “We are really glad we can help make this wonderful project happen.”
Project testing and implementation is set for this fall.