The surge in COVID-19 vaccine registrations that caused the temporary closure of Kittitas County's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist was due to an input error and not out-of-country registrations, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT).
The surge Monday pushed the county's vaccine registration list to 100,000.
While the waitlist is temporarily closed, the IMT will use this opportunity to conduct additional troubleshooting before re-opening the waitlist to eligible patients.
Kittitas County is not excluding out-of-county residents with registrations on the waitlist; however, Kittitas County residents will be prioritized over non-county residents.
In addition, individuals on the waitlist are also prioritized by risk factors for those who mark “comorbidities” on their registration. Comorbidities or underlying medical conditions may include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, et cetera. The IMT also has provisions for individuals who do not have an email address.
While the waitlist is temporarily closed, county officials recommend residents utilize the Phase Finder via the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to determine COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Detailed Washington State COVID-19 vaccine allocation guidance is also available via DOH’s website at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/SummaryInterimVaccineAllocationPriortization.pdf