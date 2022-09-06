...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND
SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative
humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Suspect apprehension, search warrant forces closure of West Bender Road
An active police investigation has resulted in the closure of West Bender Road between Reecer Creek and Water Street Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation comes after Ellensburg Police officers apprehended a subject wanted on an unspecified warrant and a subsequent search warrant on the property where the suspect was located within the 600 block of West Bender Road.
A social media posting from the department had previously advised residents in that area to lock their doors. At 1:10 p.m., the department’s social media page provided an update stating that the suspect was in custody.
“We located a wanted subject at this residence, and we also have a search warrant for the residence related to an incident that occurred in the city of Ellensburg,” EPD Captain Dan Hansberry said of the event timeline.
Hansberry said the suspect has been booked into the Kittitas County Jail, and said the department is not able to release the name of the suspect at this time. Hansberry said no injuries were reported during the apprehension of the suspect.
While law enforcement is on the scene completing its investigation, Hansberry said the road will remain closed to the public due to the close proximity of the home to the roadway and the large amount of police vehicles at the location.
Hansberry said residents in the surrounding area have been advised it is safe to return to their homes and said the department will notify residents when the road has reopened for through traffic via their social media platform.
“We hope to be reopening the road shortly,” he said.