Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


An active police investigation has resulted in the closure of West Bender Road between Reecer Creek and Water Street Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation comes after Ellensburg Police officers apprehended a subject wanted on an unspecified warrant and a subsequent search warrant on the property where the suspect was located within the 600 block of West Bender Road.

Tags

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you