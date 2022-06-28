Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Postal Inspectors arrested 29-year old Amanda Woodcock of South Cle Elum Monday after serving a search warrant at her residence, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officials believe Woodcock to be involved in burglaries at the South Cle Elum Post Office on June 14, 21, and 26.
In each of the burglaries, someone forced their way into the secured area of the office and took mail and packages. The initial incident was reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by the local Postmaster. Deputies also responded and consulted with the Postal Inspector.
When the office was broken into again on June 21, deputies worked with Postal Inspectors to place a motion-sensitive camera in the secured area of the office. Early in the morning of June 26, that camera captured video of Woodcock inside the secured area of the post office, rifling through packages. The camera also captured footage of Woodcock observing the camera, pulling it down, and throwing it outside. It was later recovered by deputies, according to the sheriff’s release.
According to the sheriff’s news release, when law enforcement knocked on Woodcock’s door to serve the search warrant today, she answered it wearing the same sweatshirt she wore when video-recorded burglarizing the office on Sunday morning. Property stolen from the Post Office, and the rest of the outfit from the video, was found inside the house.
Woodcock’s Facebook account has actively participated in social media discussions of the Post Office burglaries in recent weeks, and she was one of the first two people to call Kittcom to report the second burglary on June 21.
Woodcock was arrested and transported for booking on charges of burglary, malicious mischief and theft. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534, and provide your information for Deputies Thompson or Corbett.