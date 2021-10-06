Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A 19-year-old Ellensburg resident was arrested in Hawaii on a Kittitas County warrant on Oct. 5 for controlled substance homicide as a result of the investigation by Ellensburg Police into the death of 21-year-old Sage Francois, according to a news release from the Ellensburg Police Department.

On Aug. 7, Ellensburg Police officers and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a reported overdose in the 1900 block of North Walnut Street in Ellensburg. After attempting lifesaving efforts, it was determined the 21-year-old victim was deceased.

Based on initial information gathered at the scene, EPD detectives initiated a controlled substance homicide investigation into the victim’s death. This investigation developed probable cause to arrest a 19-year-old Ellensburg resident for the crime of delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide.

On Sept. 14 Ellensburg detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect who they believed fled to Hawaii to avoid prosecution. The Ellensburg Police assisted by the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force and the Honolulu Police Department located the suspect on the big island of Hawaii. On Oct. 5 the suspect was arrested in Kona, Hawaii, where he will await extradition back to Ellensburg to face charges.

Ellensburg Police officials said they extend their thanks to the partnering agencies and to United States Marshall, for the Eastern District of Washington, Craig Thayer for their assistance in taking this suspect in custody and transporting him back to Ellensburg.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Sage’s family as well as the families of the other victims of overdose deaths,” the release stated.

The Ellensburg Police Department continues to investigate the overdose deaths and associated drug trafficking crimes. If you have information regarding these crimes, contact the Ellensburg Police Department at 962-7280

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.