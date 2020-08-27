A suspect in a homicide at Auvil Fruit company fled the scene and is believed armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, an employee of the Auvil Fruit Company in the Vantage area of Kittitas County was shot and killed while working in the orchards of the fruit company.
A witness identified the alleged shooter as another employee, Ismael Garcia, age 57. Garcia is 5'-8" and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was seen driving from the scene in a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with an agricultural license belonging to Auvil Fruit Company. Garcia is believed to be armed with a .40 caliber handgun used in the homicide.
Anyone who believes they know Ismael Garcia's location should call 911 immediately. This incident is developing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.