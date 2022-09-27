The Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office will be accepting property tax payments for Upper County residents at the Kittitas County Upper District Court office in October, according to a news release from the Treasurer’s Office
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4, a staff member will be accepting payments from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday afternoons in the Upper District Court building at 700 E. First St., Cle Elum. This schedule will continue through Friday, Oct. 28.
Because Oct. 31 falls on a weekend this year, 2022 second half property taxes are not considered delinquent until after Nov. 1. After that date, interest charges and penalties will be applied. Interest on 2022 first half and any prior tax year balances will continue to accrue.
To make paying taxes easier, the Kittitas County Treasurer provides several ways for property owners to pay their taxes quickly and conveniently:
• Online through your bank’s online services.
• Online through the TaxSifter website; http://taxsifter.co.kittitas.wa.us/Search/Results.aspx, or by calling Point and Pay directly at (866) 279-1721. Please note that a 2.49% credit card fee, a $3.95 debit card fee, or a $2 echeck fee will be charged for this service.
• By mail — Taxpayers should include their tax statement and write the property tax account number on their check or money order. Cash should not be sent through the mail.
• In person at Treasurers office in the Kittitas County Courthouse, 205 W. Fifth Ave., Suite 102, Ellensburg. Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday or in person at the Upper County District Court building on the days and times specified above.
• A black drop box is located outside of the Courthouse on the left side of the driveway for easy drive through access. DO NOT use the white Ballot box for tax payments.
• A mail slot is located inside the Courthouse next to the Treasurer’s doorway.
• A mail slot is located on the outside of the Upper Kittitas County District Court building at 701 E. First St., Cle Elum for use when Treasurer’s office staff are not on site.