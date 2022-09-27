Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office will be accepting property tax payments for Upper County residents at the Kittitas County Upper District Court office in October, according to a news release from the Treasurer’s Office

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4, a staff member will be accepting payments from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday afternoons in the Upper District Court building at 700 E. First St., Cle Elum. This schedule will continue through Friday, Oct. 28.

