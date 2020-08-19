As of Tuesday, the Taylor Pond fire on the Yakima Training Center was at 75% contained, according to a news release from the fire’s incident management team.
There is currently a level 1 evacuation notice for Wanapum Village — residents should monitor the situation and be ready to leave if notified.
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is an All-Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team, comprised of personnel from local, county, state, and federal partnering agencies.
According to the release, the Taylor Pond fire started at approximately 6:30 p.m., on Aug 16. Firefighting resources have been aggressively fighting fire day and night. The fire growth has been greatly reduced, and better GPS mapping information of the perimeter has been obtained. As a result, the our acreage count has dropped. The fires is currently at 24,892 acres.
There was a night shift overnight to patrol the fire perimeter and mop-up any areas that may flare back up. If the fire holds overnight, the incident management team will start releasing resources to travel back home or off to other fires as needed.
The cause of the fire was as a lightning strike and no structures have been damaged, according to the release.