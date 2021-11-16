Teamwork: Many involved in providing all school has to offer By COLE KANYER Contributor to the Daily Record Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pulling off a high school sport or activity always involves a lot of people performing a variety functions. Last spring the the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team was able to play on its field Tuesday thanks to the work of many volunteers who cleared the field of snow. Jack Belcher / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Each day when I get to the office, I am blown away at what a machine we have going at Ellensburg High School: With our enrollment now over 1,000 students, it takes a well-oiled machine to get from Point A to Point B while swerving the obstructions that lie in our way.Obstacles such as COVID-19 have proven to be a worthy opponent as they try to permeate every classroom program or activity we offer.Fortunately for us, we have a team of people united for kids: Teachers, custodial staff, administrative assistants, and administrators are all fighting the same fight. We absolutely cannot, however, leave out what might be the most important members of our team: The parents.It is the parents who are waking students up early, dropping off and picking up to ensure they have a full opportunity to participate in their educational and extracurricular endeavors at EHS. It is the parents who serve in multiple key roles as volunteers that keep the fire burning. It is the parents and community members who continue to show up to our events asking, “Do you need any help?”The saying, “It takes a village to raise a child,” has never been more true, especially as I see it in my role overseeing athletics at Ellensburg High School. As mentioned earlier, the pick-up and drop-off schedule has certainly been a challenge for families: Two years ago we had a 3 p.m. end time, then, during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 school year, we jumped to a 4 p.m. end time.As many people experience daily, the new end time for the Bulldogs is 2 p.m. I see families teaming up to ensure their children make it home safely, be it by personal vehicle or bus. Add athletics into the mix and you’ll see even more families helping one another ensure their children make it home safely.What I have found through my 15 years in education is that it doesn’t just “take a village to raise a child.” Instead, it takes a village to do just about anything! Each day, I get to work alongside some of the absolute best team members in principal Beau Snow, assistant principals Neil Musser and Ole Hall, and our activities coordinator Haley Naboychik.Additionally, our administrative assistants Melissa McCracken, Shirley Weyand, Cee Szombathy, and Sarah Eslinger are truly the glue that keeps the office together! Beyond those people and our incredible staff at EHS, it is our supportive parents that continually fill me full of gratitude. I am astonished at how many people are so willing to serve in various roles within EHS athletics.For example, we offer five interscholastic competitive sports at EHS: Girls’ swimming does not happen without people volunteering to be lane timers; cross country does not happen without multiple volunteers serving in multiple capacities on the course, with setup and takedown, and with event results; football does not happen without ticket-takers, a dedicated chain crew and someone behind the microphone and scoreboard.Finally, volleyball relies upon volunteers to serve as line judges, scorekeepers, public address, scoreboard operators and libero trackers for all levels of competition. These activities simply do not happen without volunteer help from parents and community members, and we haven’t even discussed our winter and spring volunteer help!Wrestling, basketball, and track and field all have a dedicated and essential team of volunteers that enable us to host multiple events and receive praise for hosting such smooth offerings.As most know, our program has enjoyed a significant amount of success including three state titles in two sports over the past eight years. We have had — and continue to have — some of the best coaches in the state leading these programs, but beyond the incredible athletes we get to work with, the foundation for the success we have had starts with the volunteer help we have received. Some are parents, some are former Bulldogs, and some simply like to watch kids grow through participation in education-based athletics. Nothing would give me greater pleasure than recognizing everyone by name, but that might take the entire edition of this publication.It takes a village. It takes a team. It takes people working together to help our young people inspire our community through their efforts on the court, in the pool, or on the field. We could not do this without you all!To those who have volunteered your time to support any activity at Ellensburg High School, thank you from the bottom of my heart.#WeAreEHS #OneBigBulldog No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 