Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson tested students in a fifth-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School this morning (Dec. 3), and found no positive COVID-19 cases, according to Lincoln Elementary Principal JoAnne Duncan.
She said the class was not be sent home and continued as normal.
This testing was conducted after two students who sat near to each other tested positive for COVID-19 within a week of each other. This could have been the first known instance of the virus being transmitted in school, however the tests showed no further cases in the class.
Kasey Knutson, Kittitas County Public Health Department Public Information Officer told the Daily Record the students did test negative and there is currently no confirmation of coronavirus spread at Lincoln or any other school in the district. The two students who have tested positive in the class cannot be confirmed to have been related at this time. Knutson said there will be another test for the entire class on Monday.
The Public Health Department used rapid testing kits for the class which were able to provide test results in under 20 minutes. These testing kits will be used again Monday.