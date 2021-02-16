Kudos to Kittitas County!
I would like to express my thanks, and admiration, to all the many volunteers and agency personnel involved in the COVID vaccination program taking place at the fairgrounds. The process I experienced was very orderly and the level of coordination was so impressive. It shows what a well-coordinated effort by local agencies can achieve.
I feel so fortunate to live here, something I realize more each day as we talk to others who struggle to obtain their vaccinations.
Again, thank you to all involved. You are very much appreciated!
Betsy Billeter