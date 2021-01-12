Thank you to everyone who supported our local Salvation Army red kettle campaign this year! Every dollar that you gave will stay right here in our community and be used to help those in any number of crisis situations through Salvation Army vouchers.
Thank you to everyone who volunteered to ring bells. Thank you Amy Mohler, Kristen Ashley, the Seth family, William, Justin, New Life Church, Family Christian Church, Ellensburg Presbyterian, Chestnut Street Baptist, Mercer Creek Church, and many others. With Covid I wasn't sure that we were going to be able to make the red kettle campaign happen, but instead we set a new record for giving. Thank you for being so generous Kittitas County!
Dan Arnold
Ellensburg