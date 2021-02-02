Support Local Journalism


Appreciate the work of all involved in vaccinations

Thank you to all the people behind the scenes who are helping make COVID vaccinations at the Fairgrounds happen. I especially want to recognize the Incident Management Team whose tireless work has made this possible. I also want to acknowledge the front line health care providers, first responders and other volunteers who are making this effort possible.

The process of getting vaccinated was very efficient, organized and professional.

We are so fortunate to have the vaccines and the teamwork that are making this happen in Kittitas County.

Ken Harris

Ellensburg

