Appreciate work of Friends of the LibraryIn celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week, October 18-23, I wish to recognize and publicly thank our Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library/Hal Holmes for their time, dedication and service in significantly enhancing our facility, collection and promoting our services.Established in 1984, our Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library/Hal Holmes is a non-profit, independent group that has given nearly $10,000 every year to fund children's and adult programs, provide new furniture, fund new and emerging technology, and help support staff training. Some of their more recent special projects they supported include ESL classes and materials, Virtual Reality headsets, and a new staff refrigerator. In addition, the Friends have rallied countless times to advocate for adequate library funding. I am truly thankful and grateful for the Friends continued support and generosity. They are a wonderful group to work with and we are very fortunate for their continued support and dedication. If you are interested in becoming a Friend, application forms are available at the library. Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, and give back to our city and make its library even better.Josephine CamarilloEllensburg Public Library, Director