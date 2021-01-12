I am writing this letter to publicly thank the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for its immediate action on Jan. 7, 2021.
The traffic on Interstate 90 was blocked eastbound because of emergency repairs on a bridge. When traffic is blocked on I-90 the traffic is diverted onto Thorp Highway right past our school. Our school fronts a highway and is a daily safety concern for students and staff as they enter and leave the district.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a deputy who helped us manage the traffic jam past our school.
This year has been a trying time for our police forces because of those in society who would attempt to defund and dismantle this important public service.
We are very thankful for the continued support of our local officers to keep our school and our area safe.
Andrew Perkins
Thorp School District superintendent