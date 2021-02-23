It takes a village … to vaccinate our county.
We just received our second vaccines, and both times we have been thoroughly impressed by the process and all the volunteers, at the Kittitas Valley Event Center. Beginning at check in, and proceeding inside, everything is run like clockwork. People were so helpful, and so organized. I know the county has been in many preparedness meetings over the past couple of years, and all their planning and hard work has paid off, culminating with the very efficient show of arms receiving the shots.
Thank you to all the volunteers, nurses, and staff that have made this possible, we appreciate this county’s efforts.
Laurie and Barry Callaway