The Krueger family sends a sincere thank you to the KVH nurses and doctors who demonstrated their support and compassion while caring four our mother and wife, Linda Rae Krueger who passed away on August 20, 2021. With the guidance of our minister Greg Reynolds, the family thanks you. To the many people who shared their memories in cards and viewing, we thank you.

— Jonna, William, Freddy and Frederick Sr.

