The dream of having an outdoor labyrinth in Ellensburg has been circling around for several years — 2021 will see that dream become a reality.
The Community Labyrinth Project will kick-off by taking part in the Worldwide Labyrinth Celebration Day from 12 to 3 p.m., May 1.
Labyrinths are meandering paths that lead you to a center and back out again. These ancient structures help users relieve stress, find their center, get perspective, connect with spirit, and more. They’re used for movement meditation, dance, ceremony, and celebrations — just to mention a few ways one can interact. They help us build community and well as create a sense of wholeness within the self. They’re fun, beautiful, and engaging for all ages.
The Community Labyrinth Project is generously sponsored by Grace Church, Ellensburg on whose property, 1201 N .B St., the labyrinth will be installed. The Grace congregation looks forward to offering their neighbors and the community with a place to gather for personal reflection and group experiences. Other project supporters include BodySong Healing, Kittitas Valley Unitarian Universalists, Resurrection Church in Roslyn, and individuals from the larger community. The Community Labyrinth Project Committee is made up of local volunteers with a love for labyrinths and building community.
“We’re excited about the project and its ability to build community along every step of the way,” committee member, Coleen Renee, said. “We’ve connected with the glass recycling project, the Odd Fellows, healers, artists, musicians, landscapers, storytellers, and spiritual organizations. The beauty of a labyrinth is that it speaks to so many people from all walks of life, all ages, all creeds, all experiences. The great thing is that you don’t need any experience to enjoy a labyrinth.”
On a recent visit, Bishop Gretchen Rehberg of the Episcopal Diocese in Spokane blessed the labyrinth site circling from the east, south, west, north, and center to honor the land, sky, plants, seasons and all the gifts that Spirit brings to the project and the community. Watch the video on the Grace Episcopal Church, Ellensburg YouTube Channel.
Wendy Katz, long-time labyrinth supporter and committee chair, looks forward to the dream of having a local labyrinth become a reality. The labyrinth will be accessible for all ages and abilities. Wendy is an original member of the committee, which has worked to help raise money for the installation and organized two previous labyrinth experiences at Grace Church, drawing interest from around the county. After the last year of social distancing and isolation, it became clear that the time for building the labyrinth is now. we need more outdoor places to gather.
The Community Labyrinth Project committee is excited to invite everyone to come for a labyrinth experience at the site where we will be building the labyrinth and art installation. The event will feature a canvas labyrinth. At the May 1 event JonJaq French of the Yakama Nation will offer a healing song as we join in unity at 1 p.m. with other labyrinth celebrations across the globe. We’ll circle around (at safe distances) to promote peace and harmony within the self and between neighbors and nations.
Those who have served on the labyrinth committee since last fall (Wendy Katz, Martha Duskin Smith, Bill Smith, Maggie Katz, Coleen Renee, Raven Harlin, Tom Duke, Arcelia Kent and son, Jonas) have explored uses of the labyrinth including singing up the sun at the winter solstice last December. Arcelia Kent keeps the Facebook page updated with project news. Find us at facebook.com/SacredWalk.Eburg
We’ve been busy since last fall designing the site, creating interest, gathering support, and seeking funding. The committee recently received a matching fund grant of up to $4000. We’re almost halfway to matching donations and hope to reach that goal in early May with a tentative groundbreaking ceremony by this Fall and an opening ceremony later this year.
Join the fun on May 1. Walk the labyrinth, listen to music, hear stories, drum, make rattles, and more. It will be fun for the whole family. You’ll also learn about ways that you can get involved as a sponsor, supporter, member of a committee team, or a labyrinth lover helping to spread the news. All are welcome!
For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, contact Coleen Renee at 509-312-0220.