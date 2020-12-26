On Jan. 21 an Associated Press article appeared in the Daily Record on the bottom of Page A8. The headline read, “As virus spreads, anxiety rises in China and overseas.”
The virus was described as a coronavirus. The epicenter of the outbreak was Wuhan, China. Wuhan resident Helen Cao was quoted as saying, “I’m not that worried.”
At that point six people had died and 291 people in China had been infected. Four cases had been confirmed overseas among Chinese travelers in South Korea, Japan and Thailand. There were concerns about the virus impacting the upcoming Lunar New Year travel rush in China.
Twelve months later the coronavirus, commonly referred to as COVID-19, would infect more than 67 million people and cause more than 1.54 million deaths. In the U.S. alone, it would infect more than 14.9 million people and be the cause of more than 283,000 deaths.
As the year came to a close, the infection and death totals continue to rise even as a vaccine starts to be administered in initial distribution.
After the initial reports out of China, the pace of the news picked up and eventually would dominate media outlooks for the remainder of the year.
The following is a look back on how it unfolded through the lens of Kittitas County.
January
n Jan. 22: A Snohomish County resident is the first in the U.S. to “catch new virus from China.”
This is from the AP story: U.S. officials stressed that they believe the virus’ overall risk to the American public remained low.
“This is not a moment of high anxiety,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.
n Jan. 23: AP headline: “China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus.” At this point, 17 people had died in the outbreak.
n Jan. 25: AP headline: “Mongolia closes border, China extends holiday to fight virus.”
From the AP story: The spread of the illness is being watched around the globe, with a small number of cases appearing in other countries. “
n Jan. 28: AP headline: “Nations react as virus spreads from China.”
From the AP story: “Experts worry that the new virus may spread more easily than originally thought, or may have mutated into a form that does so.”
n Jan. 29 AP headline: “U.S. beefs up screening of travelers for new virus”
From the AP story: “At this point Americans should not worry for their own safety,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Tuesday.
n Jan. 30 AP headline: “People mask up in face of new virus”
From the AP story: “Masks are “a very sensible precaution” while scientists work to study exactly how the new virus is transmitted, said University of Oxford researcher Trudie Lang.
February
n Feb. 1 Daily Record headline: “Central Washington University student being tested for Novel Corona Virus”
From the story: According to a news release from the Kittitas County Health the patient is a currently a student at Central Washington University and is in voluntary isolation. According to the release, the student had recently traveled internationally to attend an event, potentially exposing them to the virus. After becoming ill, the student was seen locally at the CWU Student Medical and Counseling Clinic. The department is working closely with the university to ensure the student is being cared for and that the campus remains safe.
“Outside of China, there have been absolutely zero fatalities associated with novel coronavirus,” said KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson. “None outside of China.”
n Feb. 5: AP headline: “China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases now 20,438”
From the story: “Medical teams from the People’s Liberation Army were arriving in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, to relieve overwhelmed health workers and to staff the new 1,000-bed hospital, located in the countryside far from the city center.”
Feb. 6: AP headline: “Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears”
From the story: “The virus represents an unprecedented disruption for the academic ties between the U.S. and China, said Brad Farnsworth, vice president of global engagement at the American Council on Education.”
Feb. 7: Daily Record headline: “CWU student tests negative for coronavirus”
From the story: “Tests have come back negative for the Central Washington University student tested for coronavirus, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.”
Feb. 11 AP headline: “China still mostly closed down as virus deaths pass 1,000”
From the story: “Among a growing number of travel restrictions, the U.S. said that, as of Monday, it had suspended regular visa services at the embassy in Beijing and consulates general in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang.”
Feb. 18 AP headline: “U.N. chief says new virus poses ‘enormous’ risks”
From the story: Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Antonio Guterres said that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”
Feb. 21 AP headline: “Fear of virus goes viral”
From the story: “Fear can do more harm than the virus,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in response to panic buying of toilet paper, canned food and instant noodles after the government raised a risk alert over the new virus.
Feb. 24 AP headline: “Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast”
From the story:
“Many different countries around the world may be sources of COVID-19 infections,” said Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh. “This makes it much harder for any one country to detect and contain.”
Feb. 26 AP headline: “Globe braces for long battle against virus”
From the story: “Worries over the ever-expanding economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis multiplied, with factories idled, trade routes frozen and tourism crippled, while a growing list of countries braced for the illness to claim new territory. Even the Olympics, five months away, wasn’t far enough off to keep people from wondering if it would go on as planned.”
Feb. 27 AP headline: “Trump say U.S. is ready for virus outbreak”
From the story: “This will end,” Trump said of the outbreak. “You don’t want to see panic because there’s no reason to be panicked.”
Feb. 28 AP headline: “Schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus”
From the story: “It’s the perfect time for businesses, health care systems, universities and schools to look at their pandemic preparedness plans, dust them off, and make sure that they’re ready,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a Wednesday news conference.