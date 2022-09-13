...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Construction on the North Thorp Highway Bridge over the Yakima River is proceeding ahead of schedule, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Repair and painting work continues on the bridge. The contractor has finished removal of the old paint system, and the new paint system has been applied ahead of schedule.
Remaining construction work includes concrete repairs, joint replacements, removal of containment and work access platforms, and final paint touch up. The early completion of the paint system replacement has allowed the contractor to continue ahead of schedule.
It is anticipated that construction activities will continue through early November. North Thorp Highway continues to be closed to allow the contractor to complete the remaining work which will extend the service life of the bridge.