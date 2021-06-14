The graduating class may have been only seven graduates strong, but it was seven students who made it through one of the most unprecedented years in Thorp School District history.
Valedictorian William E. Mosiman said it was tough for them to make it through the year, but they were all able to push through the challenges and earn their graduation.
The first speech was delivered by class speaker Lilyanna Ochon. She talked about their success and how just being there was special and proved how hard they worked over the past few years.
“Know that wherever you go and whatever you do, you have earned your passport, use it well,” she said.
A small graduating class meant they all knew each other, and the speeches reflected that, full of personal stories and inside jokes between them. The ceremony also was personalized to the graduates, with time being spent on each person and their plans for the future.
Graduate Branden Bare spoke about the relationships the students had formed throughout the year, telling stories about the graduates and how their time together was special.
The celebration took place on the back of the Thorp football field, with graduates sitting in the front facing their families. The families were assigned handmade picnic tables, that had been crafted by the students during the year.
This small stage came in useful about halfway through the graduation, when the graduates left their seats to deliver flowers to their friends, family, teachers and anyone else who helped them through the year.
Mosiman spoke about how the district didn’t just help him graduate, but graduate as class valedictorian. He had been homeschooled for most of his life, up until two years ago. He had been falling behind in classwork and started to think he would never be able to catch up. He started taking jobs around town to take his mind off his classwork.
“I am so thankful I have come here, God has blessed me with this school,” he said.
The ceremony ended with a slideshow, and Mosiman directing his fellow graduates to turn their tassels to signify the next step of their lives. The graduates then boarded a school bus, which was followed by their friends and family in the audience on a celebration caravan.