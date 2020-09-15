The Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team served search and arrest warrants on the residence of William Wilson of Thorp on Monday morning on suspicion of multiple crimes including sexual assault, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Local law enforcement was assisted by the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team and the mobile command center and unmanned aerial vehicles (a.k.a. drones) of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson had outstanding warrants for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, assault, and a sexual assault involving a firearm. The teams applied their training and equipment to arrest Wilson safely and without injury.
While serving a search warrant for evidence of the listed crimes, stolen property including a stolen vehicle from another residence in our county was found inside the house and garage.