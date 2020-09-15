Thorp arrest

The Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team serves search and arrest warrants on the residence of William Wilson of Thorp on Monday.

 Courtesy Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team served search and arrest warrants on the residence of William Wilson of Thorp on Monday morning on suspicion of multiple crimes including sexual assault, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement was assisted by the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team and the mobile command center and unmanned aerial vehicles (a.k.a. drones) of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson had outstanding warrants for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, assault, and a sexual assault involving a firearm. The teams applied their training and equipment to arrest Wilson safely and without injury.

While serving a search warrant for evidence of the listed crimes, stolen property including a stolen vehicle from another residence in our county was found inside the house and garage.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.