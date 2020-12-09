The Thorp School District is offering free meals to children under 18 who live in the district area, even to kids who are not registered with the school. Thorp School District Farm Manager and Food Services Assistant Jarred Fudacz said families can register to participate online through the district website.
Families can order meals week to week or for the duration of the food program, which lasts from now until April 16, 2021.
The meal program exists because the district was looking for ways to provide meals to families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Families have the option to pick up meals in person from the school, or have the meals delivered to the families normal morning bus stop, at the normal bus stop time. If picking meals up in person, families have until 10 a.m. Meals will be delivered to students based on the students hybrid schedule. A student attending class in person on Wednesdays and Fridays will have meal deliveries on Mondays and Tuesdays, and vice-versa. Food will be delivered to all families and students on Wednesdays.
However, even when students are attending class in-person, breakfast will still be delivered.
“Kids that are attending in-person will receive hot lunch in-person under the summer food program, almost identical to how they would have if we were in normal school,” Fudacz said. “When those kids are not attending, whichever group they’re in, they will receive a lunch at their morning bus stop.”
Families with children between the ages 1-18 can register for this program even if their kids are not registered with the school. The family does have to be living in the district. The school will still deliver to the nearest bus stop, but Fudacz said it’s likely these families do not live near a bus stop. In these cases, families are encouraged to pick up the meals in person from the school.