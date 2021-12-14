011919 - Brewfest-6.jpg

A vendor fills a miniature beer glass with beer for a Brewfest attendee at the 2019 Winterhop Brewfest. Tickets are on sale for the 2022 event.

 Jake Green / Daily Record file

Tickets are now on sale for the 18th annual Winterhop Brewfest on Jan. 15 in Ellensburg. according to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.

The event, set for 12 to 5 p.m., is making a return to its traditional formal.

The festival is expected to bring 1,700 people to historic downtown Ellensburg. Attendees will have access to over 25 Pacific Northwest breweries such as Kulshan Brewing, Ten Pin Brewing ,DRU BRU and more.

Along with tastings, attendees will be able to listen to live music at each downtown Ellensburg venue. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce welcomes people of 21+ only to this event.

Tickets can be purchased at showclix.com, at the Kittitas County Chamber office at 609 N. Main St. in Ellensburg, or at the Cle Elum Visitors Center at 312 West First Ave.

It is encouraged to purchase tickets and make lodging arrangements early, due to the high demand and popularity of this event.

This year we have two options for tickets, general admission which is $45 and includes a commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrips, and admission to the event. Also offered is a VIP experience Beer:30 ticket which is $60 and includes a commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrips, a swag bag, and early access to Winterhop Brewfest. Additional scrip and merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information about the event, visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/winterhop-brewfest/or call the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce at (509) 925-2002.

