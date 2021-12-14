Tickets are on sale for Brewfest For the DAILY RECORD Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A vendor fills a miniature beer glass with beer for a Brewfest attendee at the 2019 Winterhop Brewfest. Tickets are on sale for the 2022 event. Jake Green / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tickets are now on sale for the 18th annual Winterhop Brewfest on Jan. 15 in Ellensburg. according to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.The event, set for 12 to 5 p.m., is making a return to its traditional formal.The festival is expected to bring 1,700 people to historic downtown Ellensburg. Attendees will have access to over 25 Pacific Northwest breweries such as Kulshan Brewing, Ten Pin Brewing ,DRU BRU and more.Along with tastings, attendees will be able to listen to live music at each downtown Ellensburg venue. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce welcomes people of 21+ only to this event. Tickets can be purchased at showclix.com, at the Kittitas County Chamber office at 609 N. Main St. in Ellensburg, or at the Cle Elum Visitors Center at 312 West First Ave.It is encouraged to purchase tickets and make lodging arrangements early, due to the high demand and popularity of this event.This year we have two options for tickets, general admission which is $45 and includes a commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrips, and admission to the event. Also offered is a VIP experience Beer:30 ticket which is $60 and includes a commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrips, a swag bag, and early access to Winterhop Brewfest. Additional scrip and merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.For more information about the event, visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/winterhop-brewfest/or call the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce at (509) 925-2002. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter thefts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter