Using recently released state guidance for the next tier of eligible COVID vaccine recipients, Kittitas County is beginning to implement a distribution structure that will serve as a foundation going forward through the pandemic.
The county completed a successful trial run of vaccine distribution at the Kittitas Valley Events Center Tuesday, administering vaccines to 40 patients that fell within the B1 tier. The tier includes all people 70 years or older, as well as all people 50 years or older who reside in multigenerational households.
Tuesday’s event was a collaboration between the county’s Public Health Department and Incident Management Team, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Community Health of Central Washington. Looking forward, IMT member Rich Elliott said the fairgrounds will be utilized as a distribution point in varying capacity levels depending on the type of vaccine available. He said the capacity could range between 100 people a day to over 200 depending on the vaccine being administered.
“We also have some contingency plans for mass vaccination if we were to get that level of supply,” he said. “We could do 500 to 1,000 a day, but that level of supply isn’t likely for at least a couple of months. We’re basically going to take all vaccine that comes into the community and distribute it to the groups in the priority order that the state provides for us. We’ll do it as quickly, efficiently and fairly as we can.”
Elliott said Kittitas County has been extremely diligent in the administration of the first allocation of vaccines received, saying approximately 95% of the available vaccine has been distributed.
“The national average is something less than 25%,” he said.
Elliott said the distribution model practiced at the fairgrounds Tuesday can be replicated in Upper County to simplify access to those residents.
He said there are also clinics that are not affiliated with KVH or CHCW such as Compass Health that will also be able to directly distribute vaccines to their patients. As more doses become available, he said certain pharmacies in the county will also serve as distribution points. With the structure in place, Elliott said the next step is to wait for the county to receive more vaccines.
“We’ve got vaccine on order,” he said. “We ordered 1,600 doses of vaccine earlier this week. If we get any of it, we’ll tell people where that vaccine is and what the rules are for the priority groups.”
PROGRESS AND HOPE
CHCW Physician Dr. Kevin Walsh was on site during Tuesday’s trial run and was encouraged by the success of the transition into the new tier of recipients. After reviewing studies on both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, he said he is comfortable with safety and effectiveness of both products.
“I’m hoping that as I counsel patients, I can communicate my own trust in the vaccine and recommend strongly that patients get the vaccine,” he said.
Walsh said he appreciates the equity that has come from the developed tier system, and said he was encouraged by the opportunity for CHCW, KCPHD and KVH to successfully collaborate during Tuesday’s event. He said Tuesday was the first chance for the organizations to collaborate, as they had functioned individually in vaccine distribution for their own employees prior to the event. From an organizational standpoint, he said the event ran as smoothly as could possibly be expected, helping to set a precedent for future distribution.
“People came in, were registered and vaccinated in just a few minutes,” he said. “I think we are very fortunate that we are a small enough county that most of the people working in the service agencies know each other and would feel comfortable reaching out to people in another agency if things were not going well. Community Health has been a part of the Kittitas County Health Network since its inception, and we feel strongly that collaboration among agencies will allow all of us to offer a higher quality of service to our neighbors in this county.”