As residents in the highest risk tiers of Kittitas County eagerly await their chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the disease has resurfaced in multiple long-term care facilities in the county.
According to a Monday press release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, four long-term care facilities are experiencing COVID-19 activity within the county. Hearthstone, Meadows Place, Malibu House, and Pacifica have identified new cases of the disease. As a result, the release said Malibu House has two residents who have died of COVID-19.
“We know the devastating effect this pandemic has on Long Term Care Facilities,” Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said in the release. “We want to balance our public notifications with respect for those who have died, transparency for our community, and privacy to families who are affected.”
The release said that all long-term care facilities in the county receive assistance from the IMT, and that Hearthstone has its own system in place for routine testing and monitoring of staff.
“Meadows Place, Malibu House, and Pacifica are coordinating with the IMT to test staff and residents and continue to monitor the health and wellbeing of employees and residents,” the release said.
The release implores county residents to stay home if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of illness, and to continue to use the utmost caution with at-risk populations. Those populations include pregnant women, people over 65, and people who are immunocompromised.
“Unfortunately, we also see an increase in COVID-19 related deaths with older populations outside of long-term care facilities who are immunocompromised as well,” the release said. “Our county will be up to 26 deaths as of today.”
FIRST ROUND OF VACCINATIONS
Kittitas County is currently vaccinating the first group of people in Kittitas County with the recently received COVID-19 vaccine, focusing on the first priority group of recipients.
According to a separate press release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, the first group, or 1A, includes personnel in healthcare, first responders, and staff and residents associated with long-term care facilities.
“Kittitas County is only vaccinating those people who fall in the 1A category, the release said. “We are waiting for the state to provide guidelines for the 1B category.”
In addition, the release said many of Kittitas County’s long-term care facilities have partnered with federal pharmacies to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, using the example of Prestige Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center partnering with Walgreens.
“Walgreens will provide the COVID-19 vaccine and will administer on site to the residents and employees at Prestige,” the release said. “Long-term care facilities who have not partnered with a federal pharmacy will receive their vaccine via the allotment received by Kittitas County.”
The release said that citizens should educate themselves about the vaccine and determine if they are a candidate, saying those who have questions should reach out to their personal health care provider as to whether or not they are able to receive it at this time. The release says that citizens should not contact their healthcare provider to schedule a vaccine at this time.
“Many people are understandably eager to get the vaccine,” Higashiyama said in the release. “Because many people are eager and want more information, we will provide an update every Monday as we move through these first allocations of the vaccine. At this time, there is no reservation list for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
More information is available via the Kittitas County incident website including the recent Vaccine Q & A Session. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also have additional information.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850 If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305