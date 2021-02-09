Two Kittitas County businesses have advanced in the annual Enterprise Challenge, sponsored by the Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commere.
Basecamp Outfitters and Secret Valley Farm will compete in the trade show round of the business plan competition.
Basecamp Outfitter is a Roslyn business the provides outdoor gear. Secret Valley Farm, located outside Cle Elum, creates small batch premium jams and jellies; seasonally created, scratch-made with locally sourced ingredients.
Contestants completed extensive workshops in business finance, human resource, real estate, marketing, technology and also received individual coaching from industry experts. Through the workshops and individual assistance, contestants formed a business plan pitch that was judged and scored to determine the top thirteen that move forward in the competition.
Other Enterprise Challenge Trade Show contestants include:
• Fringe-Indoor Golf, Yakima County: Using the latest in golf technology, Fringe offers individuals of all skill levels a year-round gathering place to play and improve their game.
• Harmony Hill Candle Company, Yakima County: Hand poured, scented soy candles that are smooth burning, long lasting, and eco-friendly.
• High Desert Fermentation, Yakima County: Creating small batch hand-crafted hard cider that utilize apples and apple varieties that would have gone to waste.
• KORE Business Services, Yakima County: Bookkeeping solutions for small businesses with limited resources who need to bridge the gap between themselves and their accountant.
• Sage Rat, Yakima County: Sage Rat is a new winery in Yakima, Washington creating unique, affordable, small-batch wines geared toward customers with a curious palate.
• Schab’s Bier Den LLC, Yakima County: Locally owned shop offering PNW craft beverages and brews in bottles, cans and tap rotations with personalized service.
• Selah Springs Brewing Company (Hop Heritage, LLC), YakimaCounty: Offering the unique experience to have local craft beer in a brewpub that revives Selah’s hop heritage.