...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to
mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the
cold prone areas of these zones.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be
protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Kittitas County CattleWomen announced the awarding of its 2022 KCCW Memorial Scholarships to Bailey Sherley and Kelby Tostenson.
These Kittitas County students will each receive $750 along with memberships to the County and State CattleWomen’s organizations. The KCCW Memorial Scholarships are awarded to female Kittitas County students who are high school seniors or who are enrolled full-time at a university, community college, technical or trade school majoring or minoring in an agriculture-related field.
Bailey Sherley graduated from Ellensburg High School in 2021 and enrolled in the fall at Washington State University. She hopes to receive a degree in Agriculture and Food Business Economics with a minor degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on marketing.
Bailey said, “My ag-related courses have set me up for career success by providing me with the tools and resources to thrive in the agricultural industry. They have provided me the opportunity to network with professionals in the industry and helped me discover how my passions and talents can benefit the ag industry. In today’s current society the agricultural industry is surrounded by myths and false information. I want to be an activer part of helping to shape the industry in a positive light.”
Kelby Tostenson graduated from Kittitas High School in 2021 and enrolled in the fall at Oklahoma State University. Kelby quickly realized that advocating for agriculture and the beef industry was very important to her. She is in a duel major of Animal Science and Agricultural Communications. This quarter she is taking a meat evaluation class where she gets the opportunity to evaluate animals live and haning on the rail. Kelby says,
“When I started here my interests were initially in genetics and embyology, but I have changed my path and found that I love Meat Science and Communications and am excited to see where this road will take me in the cattle industry,” Kelley said.
Kittitas County CattleWomen are proud to award these accomplished and deserving young women with a 2022 Memorial Scholarship.