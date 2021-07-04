A wildfire east of Cle Elum has resulted in level 3 evacuations for residents in the affected area.
According to a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office press release, Weihl Road, Loping Lane and attached roads leading to Red Bridge Road are under level 3 immediate evacuation warnings.
“If you have contact with someone in the area, please let them know,” the release said. “Deputies are working to evacuate residences door-to-door.”
The release said Red Bridge Road is closed at Masterson Road on the west end of Teanaway Road to the east end to accommodate for firefighting activity.
As of 1:22 p.m., The Weihl Ridge Fire was estimated at 15 acres by the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center, and was burning in grass, brush, and slash. According to the Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6’s social media account, their crews along with crews from Fire Districts 1 and 7 are on the scene. Two fixed-wing aircraft have also joined the effort.
Kittitas County Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said more details about size and scope of the fire will be released when they become available.
A separate post on District 6’s social media asks residents to be careful to avoid aircraft refilling on Lake Cle Elum in their efforts to fight the fire.
Everyone in the level 3 evacuation area is believed to be out. Fire is at around 40 acres near the top of Wiehl Road. Moving east/northeast away from Redbridge Road, which remains closed. DNR and KVFR have control around three sides using ground personnel, air resources and heavy equipment. Further progress reports as things develop.
Evacuation levels have been lowered to level 2, which allows residents to return home, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.