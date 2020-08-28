Editor's note: Story has been updated as of 2 p.m., Friday.
A suspect in a homicide at Auvil Fruit company Thursday afternoon was found dead Friday morning in Grant County of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office news release, at about 1 p.m., Thursday, Ismael Garcia, an employee of Auvil Fruit, shot and killed another Auvil employee, crew chief Ismael Suarez Serrano, in one of Auvil’s orchards south of Vantage in Kittitas County. Garcia, age 57, also shot at another orchard worker who witnessed the altercation. The witness escaped, uninjured. Garcia was seen leaving Auvil northbound toward Interstate 90 driving a pickup with an agriculture-only license, owned by the fruit company.
The Sheriff’s Office and troopers of the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of the shooting and attempted to aid the victim while medics were en route. Medics attempted to stabilize and transport Suarez-Serrano, who sustained one gunshot wound to the head from a .40-caliber pistol, to Wanapum State Park to meet with a Lifeflight helicopter. Before Suarez-Serrano could be airlifted, he passed away. The Kittitas County Coroner responded and Suarez-Serrano was transported to Ellensburg in the coroner’s care and custody.
At the time of this incident the Kittitas County Special Response Team was undergoing scheduled training. The SRT was able to deploy for Vantage within minutes with equipment and resources appropriate to the search for an armed and dangerous active shooter. Involved SRT members included officers and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, the Ellensburg Police Department, Central Washington University Police, and the Cle Elum/Roslyn/South Cle Elum Police Department. As intelligence from the scene and those who knew the suspect came together, team members secured access routes, searched the Vantage area, and stood ready to respond when Garcia was located.
Around 3:30 p.m., members of the suspect’s family told law enforcement he had contacted them and said he was on Frenchman Hills Road in Grant County; an emergency ping of Garcia’s phone confirmed he was in that area. Members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded along with SRT members. Around 6:30 p.m., the Auvil Fruit company pickup was found abandoned near Road D SW. SRT members were joined by Grant County K9 trackers and Garcia was tracked until night fell.
Around 6 o’clock Friday morning, Garcia was found deceased, hidden under a tarp in an orchard in the area where the pickup was abandoned. He died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Grant and Kittitas County detectives responded to investigate the scene and confirm the end of this sad incident.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers underlined the vital interagency cooperation that an incident like this calls for.
"We are once again grateful for the outstanding relationship between our office and our local and neighboring law enforcement partners. In addition to our county-wide Special Response Team, this investigation benefited from the assistance of the Washington State Patrol, the Ellensburg Police Department, and Central Washington University Police,” Myers said. “Our neighbors in Grant County committed resources and personnel to the search for a threat to both our counties. We thank all our partners and neighbors for their response."