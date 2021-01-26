Kittitas County’s vaccine scheduling system, SignUpGenius, will remain as the scheduling platform for COVID-19 vaccine distributed under the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT), according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The scheduling system will be a constant as the vaccine supply continues to come and go during periods of limited COVID-19 vaccine allotments. At this time, there is a waiting list for appointments via SignUpGenius as the county awaits additional vaccine supply.
Since the unveiling earlier this week, the IMT has been resolving any issues associated with vaccine appointments. For example, staff is combing through duplicative appointments after individuals erroneously signed up for more than one time slot. The IMT will continue to respond to any scheduling issues as we continue to roll out vaccine.
In addition to the online scheduling system, there is now a COVID-19 vaccine phone line available for the public between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. That phone line is receiving upwards of 100 calls, daily, and is staffed by volunteers.
Individuals who are unable to access the online scheduling platform, are asked to reach out to family or friends to assist with the online process. If that is not feasible, then you may call the COVID-19 question line for assistance. However, there is a limited capacity for assistance to individuals who cannot use the online system.
The county will continue to regularly notify the public of more vaccine shipments being received. Notifications occur via press release (sign up for automatic notifications here https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/login/default.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2fopt%2fdefault.aspx). Individuals may also be notified via radio (KXLE) along with social media.
As of Monday, Kittitas County has administered 2,494 COVID-19 vaccines. By the end of next week, that number is expected to be 4,669. As previously stated, the IMT will not waste or stockpile COVID-19 vaccine. To date almost 100 volunteers are working together to get our community vaccinated as efficiently as possible. The county’s capacity to vaccinate is based on vaccine availability; nevertheless, the vaccine plans are now a reality with systems in place to get vaccine out as quickly as it arrives.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider.