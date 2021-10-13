Vacancy on county board of health For the DAILY RECORD Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Board of Health (BOH) is seeking a community representative to fill a vacancy on the board, according to a news release from Kittitas County.BOH is the local board of health, which has the authority to develop local rules and regulations.Board meetings are held at 10 a.m. every third Thursday of the month. Applications are available at the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) or at the Kittitas County Commissioners’ Office and must be submitted by Oct. 30. The application is also available online at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc/boards/documents/AppointmentApplication.pdf.The candidate for the community representative for BOH must be a consumer of public health, which includes Kittitas County residents who have self-identified as having faced significant health inequities or as having lived experiences with public-health related programs. The most recent Community Health Assessment (CHA) identifies examples of who in our community experiences poorer health or health inequities. According to the assessment there are several groups who may experience poorer health outcomes including the Hispanic population, single parent families, Medicare population, veterans, children in poverty, people with a disability, LGBTQ, and disconnected youth. More information can be found online at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/uploads/documents/health/assessment/2018-Kittitas-County-Community-Health-Assessment.pdfAdditionally, applicants should have experience, knowledge, and interest beneficial to public health including the environmental and personal public health needs of Kittitas County.The Board of Health works in collaboration with the county health officer, public health department management, and community members to ensure that the core public health functions are implemented and maintained. More information about BOH can be found online at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/board.aspxThe BOH vacancy information is available via public notice at www.co.kittitas.wa.us and any questions regarding the vacancy can be directed to KCPHD at 509-962-7515 or email at publichealth@co.kittitas.wa.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter