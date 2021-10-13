Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Board of Health (BOH) is seeking a community representative to fill a vacancy on the board, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

BOH is the local board of health, which has the authority to develop local rules and regulations.

Board meetings are held at 10 a.m. every third Thursday of the month. Applications are available at the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) or at the Kittitas County Commissioners’ Office and must be submitted by Oct. 30. The application is also available online at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc/boards/documents/AppointmentApplication.pdf.

The candidate for the community representative for BOH must be a consumer of public health, which includes Kittitas County residents who have self-identified as having faced significant health inequities or as having lived experiences with public-health related programs.

The most recent Community Health Assessment (CHA) identifies examples of who in our community experiences poorer health or health inequities. According to the assessment there are several groups who may experience poorer health outcomes including the Hispanic population, single parent families, Medicare population, veterans, children in poverty, people with a disability, LGBTQ, and disconnected youth. More information can be found online at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/uploads/documents/health/assessment/2018-Kittitas-County-Community-Health-Assessment.pdf

Additionally, applicants should have experience, knowledge, and interest beneficial to public health including the environmental and personal public health needs of Kittitas County.

The Board of Health works in collaboration with the county health officer, public health department management, and community members to ensure that the core public health functions are implemented and maintained. More information about BOH can be found online at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/board.aspx

The BOH vacancy information is available via public notice at www.co.kittitas.wa.us and any questions regarding the vacancy can be directed to KCPHD at 509-962-7515 or email at publichealth@co.kittitas.wa.us.

