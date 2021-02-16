People eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B, Tier 1 can sign up for appointments using SignUpGenius on the Kittitas County incident website, according to a press release from Kittitas County.
Everyone from the wait list has been contacted by the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) for appointments and there are still appointments that will be available to the public. You must be eligible for 1B, Tier 1 to sign up for appointments. Those eligible for 1B, Tier 1 are:
• All people 65 years or older
• All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (homes where individuals from two or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)
The wait list is open and available to those populations who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines before the general public. If you are in 1B, but in the additional tiers, you are encouraged you to sign up for the wait list now. If you are currently on the wait list and are able to schedule an appointment, please remove yourself from the wait list.
If you do not have access to help in registering online for an appointment, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider.