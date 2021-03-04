Slots for vaccination appointments within Kittitas County are quickly filling as the county’s Incident Management Team works to administer shots to workers in the education sector.
According to a Wednesday IMT press release, the team is responding to the federal directive on the school and childcare vaccination plan, issued on March 2. The directive, issued by President Joe Biden and authorized within the state by Gov. Jay Inslee directive authorizes every pre-K educator, K-12 teacher, and childcare worker at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine in the month of March.
As a result of the directive, the release said Washington state added educators and childcare workers to phase 1B, tier 1 effective immediately. These workers join anyone 65 and older or 50 and older in multigenerational households in phase 1B, tier 1.
“The state Department of Health will provide more information and update Phase Finder in the next few days,” Kittitas County Public Health Director Tristen Lamb said in the release. “This week’s appointments are now full, so individuals in the new directive are encouraged to get on the waiting list as soon as possible.”
PLANNING AHEAD
Kittitas County Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said although there were open appointment slots prior to the new authorization, appointments quickly increased upon the announcement.
“We won’t know until Friday afternoon if we are going to get (doses of) Pfizer for next week,” he said. “What we do is we create the scheduling platform, but we don’t publish it because we don’t know if we’re getting Pfizer.”
Once the county gets word of how what doses they will receive, Higashiyama said those already on the waitlist will be contacted via email to set up an appointment, and a press release will be issued to inform those not on the waitlist.
Although there was an increase of open appointment availability prior to this week, Higashiyama said the IMT does not feel that the county has yet approached the level of saturation, where all those who currently qualify in the county for vaccinations have received them. He said the IMT will be working to ensure that portions of the community such as Spanish-speaking residents are informed as to if they qualify or not.
“We posted fliers in Spanish out there,” he said. “We know that there’s more in the 65 and older and 50 and over in multigenerational housing out there. We’re trying to reach those people, whether it’s in the Spanish-speaking community or others. We’re not at saturation. We’re creeping towards it, but I don’t think we’re at saturation.”
Higashiyama said the team does believe that Upper County is nearing saturation, especially in the 65 and older category. He said the Upper County vaccination clinic is seeing more appointments being filled by people coming from outside Kittitas County, although he said that percentage is still at about 10%.
“It’s a good thing, because it means we’ve hit our people here,” he said.
FOCUS ON EDUCATION
Although the IMT wanted to include educational workers prior to this week’s authorization, Higashiyama said they were not allowed to do that until they received the OK from the governor’s office. Now that they are forging ahead, he said the tentative plan is to have everyone in that group vaccinated by the end of next week. He said the team is working on communicating with school districts to inform their employees that the qualifications do not just extend to teachers within the district.
“It’s everybody,” he said. “It’s janitors, bus drivers, people that work in the kitchens. They all fall into that category. We also reached out to all the day cares to make sure they are on the waitlist and to get signed up.”
Once the educational sector receives its first doses, Higashiyama said the IMT will pivot to find a way to continue receiving shots, even if demand increases within the county for the current tiers that are open.
“We’re always going to ask for vaccine, and we’ll try our darndest to call everybody and get everybody in that fits those tiers,” he said. “Our stance is, give us the vaccine and we’ll vaccinate all of Washington state if we have to, just to make sure we get enough to vaccinate our people here.”
Once the educational sector is covered and more appointments begin to fill up, Higashiyama said the county will look at solutions to continue to use vaccination deliveries within the county while they wait on the authorization to move to the next tier of county residents. He said the ideal option in that scenario is to invite residents of other counties within the South-Central region to receive vaccination at county clinics, as it would help the region move forward as a whole while still retaining vaccine deliveries to Kittitas County.
“We don’t want to have to sit on our hands,” he said. “We want to get shots in arms. Our goal is to ask for vaccine every week and get it out.”